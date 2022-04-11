Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

