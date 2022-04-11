Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.