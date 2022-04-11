Bank of America Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

