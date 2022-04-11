Azuki (AZUKI) Price Down 39.6% This Week

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $588,978.15 and approximately $46,151.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.39 or 0.07450690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,575.42 or 1.00357322 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.