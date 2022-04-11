Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.59 and last traded at $256.10. 4,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,035,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

