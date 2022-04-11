AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 6.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 8.14 and last traded at 8.14. 27,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 994,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

