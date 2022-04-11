AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.78.

AVDX stock opened at 7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.22. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

