Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $175.80 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.