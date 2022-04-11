Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Get Avantor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

AVTR stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 5,781,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.