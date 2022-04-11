Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

