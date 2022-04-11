Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 160,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.