Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

