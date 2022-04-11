Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $221,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 20,588,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,276,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.