Audius Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $674.28 million and $22.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00106100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

