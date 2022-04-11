AT&T Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

AT&T has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

