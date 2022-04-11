AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 665,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,500. The company has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

