Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Astec Industries stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

