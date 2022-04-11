Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.40 Million Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $3,568,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.86. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

