Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,569,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.50 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

