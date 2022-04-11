Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,134 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

