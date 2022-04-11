Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI opened at $33.06 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

