Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

