Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 42,635 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $77.23 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

