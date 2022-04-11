Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 79,880 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,880 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $34.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

