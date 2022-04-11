ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 369.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.33).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,535 ($20.13) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,821.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,269.82. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,514 ($72.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

