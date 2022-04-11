Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.58.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.