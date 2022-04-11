Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) vs. Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.69%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 118.13%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.15 $367.16 million $7.13 7.34 Arteris $37.86 million 10.75 -$23.38 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83% Arteris N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Arteris on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.