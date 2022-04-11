Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
