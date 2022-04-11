Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 337.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.16. 1,385,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

