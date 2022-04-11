Arhaus (ARHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

3/25/2022 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

2/23/2022 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

