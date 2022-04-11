Arhaus (ARHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Arhaus had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “
- 3/25/2022 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “
- 2/23/2022 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 5,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
