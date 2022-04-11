Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $15,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,469,000 after purchasing an additional 275,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

