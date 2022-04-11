Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

