Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.15

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 51065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

