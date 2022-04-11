Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.15

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 51065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
