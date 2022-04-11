AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 637,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 422,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

