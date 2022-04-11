AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Acquired by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 637,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

