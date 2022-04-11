Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

