AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accomplice Associates II LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

