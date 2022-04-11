Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $333.69. 28,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,641. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.04 and a 200-day moving average of $296.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

