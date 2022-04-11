Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 641,026 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

