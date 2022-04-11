Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $11,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.