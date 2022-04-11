Analyzing Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.96%.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% KLX Energy Services -25.93% -835.23% -31.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.11 -$105.60 million ($13.27) -0.39

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats KLX Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.