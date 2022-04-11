Analyzing Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) & Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma -3,812.10% -80.12% -54.84% Lexaria Bioscience -1,237.66% -59.83% -58.29%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,269.86%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zosano Pharma and Lexaria Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $790,000.00 31.30 -$29.92 million ($0.27) -0.54 Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 25.13 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zosano Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

