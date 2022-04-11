Analyzing Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Corpbanca 13.83% 12.41% 0.86% Intercorp Financial Services 38.19% 18.88% 1.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itaú Corpbanca and Intercorp Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Itaú Corpbanca currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.76%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Intercorp Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Intercorp Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.41 $365.29 million $0.94 3.41 Intercorp Financial Services $1.08 billion 3.58 $461.14 million $4.03 8.30

Intercorp Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Itaú Corpbanca. Itaú Corpbanca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Itaú Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Itaú Corpbanca pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intercorp Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intercorp Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Itaú Corpbanca on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, asset management, insurance brokerage, securities brokerage, and treasury services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; rust and custodial services; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 294 branches and 533 ATMs. ItaÃº Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

