Analyzing Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.82 $6.76 million $0.50 8.60 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 41.19 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Pro Tech and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

