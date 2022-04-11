Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $379.62

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.62.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

