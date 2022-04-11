Analysts Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target at $10.19

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000.

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

