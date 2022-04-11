Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $446.20

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $371.97 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.65 and its 200 day moving average is $394.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

