Analysts Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INNV. Barclays downgraded InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $5.88 on Friday. InnovAge has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $796.84 million and a PE ratio of 73.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in InnovAge by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,157,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 861,517 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

