Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $624.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

