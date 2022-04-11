Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.43. Olin posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. 49,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Olin has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

